FIELD, Frances "Fran" Havens, 89, of Milford, Virginia, departed this life on August 14, 2019. She was born on April 24, 1930, in Evergreen, Alabama, to the late Cora Lee and Amos Chapman Booker and was one of nine children. She and her first husband, Robert L Niccum Sr. had three sons, Robert Lee Niccum Jr., Murray Stanton Niccum and Daniel Bryan Niccum. During her sons' earlier years, she enjoyed being a mother, joined the PTA and became a room parent. Her life took a significant change when her husband was transferred to Washington, D.C. After that relocation, she sought positions in the business world. After holding various positions, from secretary to management, Fran learned quickly that women had a long road to travel in order to become active and productive members of the business world. She enrolled in college to learn more about automation, computer programming and business practices. She also became a member of the National Federation of Republican Women. In 1979, Fran founded, and was President and CEO of, her own company, MSA (Management Systems Application). She was awarded federal contracts from the Defense Department, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources and the U.S. Navy. While serving as a federal contractor, MSA was recognized as one of the 50 fastest growing companies in the state of Virginia. In 1991, she led her company from the small business world to a worldwide commercial enterprise. She formed offices all over the world and in doing so she received several awards and recognition including Chambers Honors by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Top Woman Owned Federal Contractor in Hampton Roads, U.S. Navy's Small Disadvantaged Business Contractor of the Year. She was appointed by the Governor to be on the Board of Directors of the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority, was a Commissioner of the Virginia Port Authority, recognized as the Exemplary Employer of the Year by the Tidewater Business and Professional Women's Club and the Small Business Person of the Year. In 1997, Fran was given the title "the Transformer" by Inside Business, due to her ability to transform her own business while helping other women achieve ownership and leading their own businesses. She was the subject of numerous featured articles in several Business Magazines and honored with the prestigious Athena Award, which recognizes a successful woman that serves as a role model for other women. In 1998, she met, and fell in love with her late husband, George "Sandy" Herbert Field. They were soul mates and loved to travel, enjoyed hosting political socials, private socials and spending time with family and friends. She was an extremely generous person and always gave back to the community with major supporting donations to Shriner's Hospital for Children and various battered women's societies. She was also a major benefactor to the Mayo Clinic, as well as several other local charities. Fran now joins her beloved husband, Sandy, in heaven. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert L Niccum Sr.; two sons, Murray and Daniel; and her beloved husband, George "Sandy" Herbert Field. She is survived by one son, Robert L Niccum Jr.; a sister, Betty Holcomb; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and numerous friends. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in Fran's honor on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences are appreciated and can be sent to www.nelsenashland.com.View online memorial