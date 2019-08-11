FIELDEN, Keith, age 85, of Henrico, died peacefully at home on August 7, 2019, following a brief illness. Keith was born July 5, 1934, in Barrowford, Lancashire, England to John and Edna Cowburn Fielden. He is survived by two sons, Nigel (Deborah) and Mark (Liz) Fielden, their mother, Patricia Fielden; and grandchildren, James, Louisa, Luke and Indy, all of whom reside in England. In Virginia, he is survived by his wife, Rebecca Fielden; stepchildren, Taylor Early (D'Anne) and Beth Casto; and stepgrandchildren, Dane, Grace and Celia. He will also be greatly missed by his father-in-law, Marvel Fielden (Erma Jo); brother-in-law, Joe Fielden (Suzanne); nieces, Katie, Sarah and Abby, and their mother, Georgie; plus a variety of cousins and friends. Keith worked many years for Esso Chemical, first as a chemical engineer and later as a sales manager. During his career, he lived in Brussels, Hong Kong and New York, and traveled around the world. After leaving Esso, he returned to England and finished his working years with the National Health Service as a district general manager in London. Keith enjoyed good food and wine, travel (especially to France), stimulating conversation, reading, watching football (i.e. soccer) and golf and studying about World War II, which had such an impact on his childhood years. By the way, if your head is reeling from all those Fieldens in the U.K. and the U.S., here's the story: Keith and Marvel were amateur genealogists who met when Marvel traveled to England in 1990. Keith later visited the U.S. to attend reunions of American Fieldens. After much debate, they ultimately agreed that William Fielden of Todmorden, England, who was noted in a relative's will as being "abroad, beyond seas, if living," was the same William Fielden who turned up in North Carolina in the mid-1700s and that they were therefore ninth cousins. When Keith married Marvel's daughter, Becky in 1996, the English and American Fieldens were reunited. Interment will be in England at a later date. If you knew Keith, please raise a glass, preferably one containing wine, in his memory. If you are so inclined, you could also make a memorial donation to your local PBS station or to any organization that promotes peace and international understanding.View online memorial