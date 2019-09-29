FIELDEN, Marvel Lawrence, age 96, of Henrico, passed away surrounded by his family on September 28, 2019. Marvel was born December 16, 1922, in New Market, Tennessee, to Henry and Kate Fielden. He was predeceased by his first wife, Rhoda Lockhart Fielden; his son-in-law, Keith Fielden; and his siblings, Gladys Davis, Pauline Ballinger, Clyde Fielden, Eula Fielden and Robert Fielden. He is survived by his wife, Erma Jo Fielden; his daughter, Rebecca Fielden; and his son, Joseph T. Fielden (Suzanne). He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Taylor Early (D'Anne), Elizabeth Casto, Katherine Sutton (Brian), Sarah Smith (Brian) and Abigail Marshall (Chris); great-grandchildren, Dane Moore, Celia Marsh-Delk, Grace Early and Harper Marshall; daughter-in-law, Georgie Fielden; stepsons, Billy and Steve Lane and their families; plus a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Marvel was part of the Greatest Generation, having served as an Army medic in the Pacific during World War II. After the war, he obtained a degree in chemistry from Carson-Newman College (now University) in Jefferson City, Tennessee. He worked in the pharmaceutical field for his entire career, first in Bristol, Tennessee, then in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and finally in Richmond, where he retired from A. H. Robins in 1986. He was a charter member and a deacon at Derbyshire Baptist Church. Marvel was a longtime resident of Lakewood, where he played and taught bridge for many years. He was also an amateur genealogist and, in 1991, published "The Fielden Stream" tracing the history of the Fieldens of East Tennessee. He organized a number of Fielden reunions and kept in touch with a multitude of relatives. Marvel's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, at Derbyshire Baptist Church, 8800 Derbyshire Road, with a reception at the Church immediately following the service. Burial will be in New Market, Tennessee.View online memorial
