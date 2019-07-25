FIELDS, Amanda "Tiny" Hughes, 102, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born on July 3, 1917, in the Richmond Bellevue area. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Stephen Theodore "Ted" Fields Jr.; and her parents, Charles J. and Jennie E. Hughes. Amanda was the youngest survivor of 10 children. She is survived by her children, Patricia Becker (Frank), Melvin Fields (Debbie), Lisa Mack (Jonathan); six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Amanda was a longtime member of Landmark Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Woody Funeral Home-Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A service and celebration of Amanda's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at Landmark Baptist Church, 4000 Creighton Road, Richmond, Va. Interment following the service in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, Va.View online memorial