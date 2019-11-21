FIELDS, MAMIE

FIELDS, Mamie E., of the 2000 block of Delrio Drive, departed this life on November 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., from the Second Baptist Church, 1400 Idlewood Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220. Engram Funeral Home, 1001 Armory Drive, Franklin, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

