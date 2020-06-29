FIELDS, Margaret, age 97.5, of Richmond, passed away June 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Violet S. Higgins; and siblings, Samuel Spain Jr. and Dorothy Inge. She is survived by her children, Judy Francis (Steve), Bill Fields (Vi) and Denise Seal (Bobby); six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. As the matriarch of her extended family, Margaret ruled with an open heart, a ready smile, a sly humor and an honest hard discipline. She revered Camp Alkulana as the most wonderful place on earth and made sure her children knew its joy. She is now in heaven trying to decide between bowling shoes and roller skates! The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Alkulana, www.alkulana.org.View online memorial
