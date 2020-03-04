FIELDS, Marvin Roland, 60, of Atlanta, Ga., departed this life Sunday, February 16, 2020. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23222, where viewing will be held Thursday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service will be Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. at March Funeral Home. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.View online memorial
