FIELDS, Rondall "Ron" Lee, 73, of Mangohick, Va., died on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Marian Clark Fields; and brother, N. Ralph Fields. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rebecca Dougan Fields; brothers and sister, Norman, Eugene (Betsy), Tommy and Carol Seale; and many loving nieces and nephews. Ron was born in Lee County, Virginia, on May 7, 1946. He graduated from the University of Virginia, Wise in 1967. After graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Army, including a tour in Vietnam. Upon his return from Vietnam, Ron attended and graduated from the Medical College of Virginia School of Pharmacy in 1973 and practiced pharmacy for over 40 years. Ron's passions were training his bird dogs, hunting and gardening. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, at Bliley's Staples Mill, where a service will be held on Thursday, September 19, at 11 a.m. Interment in Hebron Baptist Church, King William Rd., Aylett, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mangohick Volunteer Fire Department, 3493 King William Road, Aylett, Va. 23009.