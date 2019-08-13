FIGLEY, Nancy Sue, 75, of Doswell, Va., left her earthly home for one promised by her Savior on August 8, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Jordan (Dennis); her son, Arnold Morris Jr.; her stepdaughter, Diane Coats (David); and brother, Larry Davis of Mooresville, N.C. Mrs. Figley was preceded in death by the love of her life for 28 years, James R. Figley; Jim's son, Dale; and her parents, Morris and Bonnie Davis of Concord, N.C. Nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren remain to share memories of "Grandma" and "Nana Sue." After her 1962 honors graduation from Hartsell High School in Concord, North Carolina, she attended Mars Hill College and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the mid-1970's, Sue moved to Ashland and became a member of the Ashland Juniors Woman's Club. She continued membership in the General Federation of Woman's Clubs, holding officer and committee chairmanship positions in Brook Run Juniors, Kanawha Woman's Club and the Henry Clay Woman's Club of GFWC. Her love of crafts and sewing were on display in her home and the many handmade projects she contributed to local charities. She was the owner of Cripple Creek Crafts, an Ashland retail shop in the 90's, where local crafters offered their handmade clothing and decorative arts for sale. From 2000 until July, 2014, Sue and Jim lived their retirement months in their "snowbird" home, on Cudjoe Key, Florida. Most days were spent fishing and crabbing in the Florida Bay aboard the FishFever. Although the last few years were weighted down with struggles through operations and disease, Mom never lost her smile, her loving attitude toward all she met and her willingness to share whatever she has with others who needed a helping hand. Family and friends will gather for a time to share memories of Mrs. Figley on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, 23005. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mrs. Figley's favorite charity, Operation Smile; 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, Va. 23453. Condolences may be registered online at www.nelsenashland.com.View online memorial