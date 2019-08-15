FINCH, Jerald Allen, 92, for 20 years managing editor of The Richmond News Leader, died August 12, 2019, from complications of a fall. Mr. Finch joined The News Leader, then the area's afternoon newspaper, in 1955, as a copy editor and subsequently was makeup/page design editor, assistant city editor, executive city editor and managing editor. When The News Leader merged with the morning Richmond Times-Dispatch in 1992, he became ombudsman and senior editor of the Times-Dispatch, then retired in 2005. He previously worked as a reporter and sports writer on The Lexington (Ky.) Leader from 1948 to 1955. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Tynes St. Clair Finch, a native of Radford. He is also survived by a daughter and two sons and their spouses, Laura Plynn Finch (J. Brian Cassel), Allen St. Clair Finch (Rosa del Tepeyac Rodriguez Finch), all of Richmond and Thomas Tynes Finch of Waynesboro; along with six grandchildren, Julia Madison Finch, Santiago Tynes Finch, Maria Allen Finch (children of Allen and Rosa), Mateo Finch Cassel and Elijah Finch Cassel (children of Laura and Brian) and Molly Tynes Finch (daughter of Thomas). Mr. Finch was previously married to Jeanne Marie Kelly Finch, a native of Mayfield, Ky., who died from a heart condition in 1961, along with their unborn child. They had two other children, Jerald Kelly Finch, who died in infancy in 1955, and Jerald Kelly Finch (named for his brother), who died in 1994. Mr. Finch was born June 17, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of Plynn Jerald Finch and Annabelle Virginia Allen Finch. He attended elementary schools in Huntington, then junior and senior high school in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, where his family moved in 1938. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Kentucky in 1950 after spending two years, 1944-1946, in the U.S. Army Air Forces* and subsequently for seven years in the Air Force Reserve. His father also served, 1942-1945, as a captain in the 740th Railway Operating Battalion in Europe and earned four battle stars and a Bronze Star medal. Also during the war, his mother worked with the Army Corps of Engineers in Cleveland while his young brother, James Phillips Finch, now deceased, attended boarding school. (Written by Jerry Finch April 1, 2014.) *Mr. Finch was stationed at Ascension Island, an aircraft staging ground for British and U.S. air forces during World War II, where he directed the weather service between Brazil and Africa. A memorial celebration of Mr. Finch's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Willow Oaks Country Club. Burial will occur at 3 p.m. in Hollywood Cemetery.View online memorial