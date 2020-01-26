FINCHER, Mary, 98, of Richmond, Va., passed peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillie Mae Flynn; son, Benjamin C. Fincher; granddaughter, Tracy Wright; and son-in-law, Gray Adkins. She is survived by her children, Fred W. Flynn, Shirley J. (Ikey) Mason, Clara E. Adkins, Nancy Jane (Buck) Yates and Linda Marie (Frank) Johnson; 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was hard working and loved to be in her garden. She loved to travel. Family will receive friends Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. Her service will be held on Wednesday, at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.View online memorial
FINCHER, MARY
To plant a tree in memory of MARY FINCHER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.