FINE, THOMAS

FINE, Thomas M., of Providence, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on his 80th birthday Friday, March 13, 2020. Tom was born in Morristown, Tennessee in 1940, and was the son of the late Kathleen Peebles Fine. He was raised in Wakefield, Virginia, and graduated Wakefield High School, the Class of 1958. He later attended Virginia Commonwealth University (then RPI) and pursued a career in banking. In his later years, he worked for This End Up Furniture company in Providence and retired there. Tom is survived by his two children, his son, Thomas E. Christoper Fine and his wife, Jill, of Greensboro, North Carolina; and his daughter, Wendell Fine Welder and her husband, Austin, of Richmond, Virginia. He will be greatly missed and our hearts are full of memories in his absence.

