FINK, Carey Lindsey, father, brother, uncle and son, has left for Heaven far sooner than we expected. He was born June 26, 1952 and departed this life May 3, 2020. He served his country, held a master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, and built a successful Counseling Practice in Richmond for over 30 years. Carey was an avid runner and reader, and loved spending time with his grandson, Paul. Carey was a tough kid, always ready to protect his own, and also a very gentle and loving brother, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends. His interesting hobbies and his rather frugal way of living will remain in the memories of his family and always bring a chuckle to them. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Paul Fink; his niece, Katy Fink; and his parents, Curtis and Dallas Fink. He is survived by his beloved son, Kurtis and his wife, Megan Fink, and their children, Paul and Brogan. He is also survived by his older brother, Cliff and his wife, Yvonne Fink; and his younger brother, Terry (Wayne) Fink and his fiancee, Christina Luman-Bailey; his niece, Allyson and her husband, Brian Lackey; his nephew, Bryon and wife, Lauren Fink; his nieces, Charlcy and her husband, Chris Lewit and Lindsey Fink and her fiance, Ernie Slatinsky; and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. Due to social distancing during these times, services will be held outdoors at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, and limited to primary family members. The service will also be streamed on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation, whose goal is to remove the stigma of teenage depression and anxiety. Donate at ckgfoundation.org.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
COVID-19 cases rise in Virginia for second straight day
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…