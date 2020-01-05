FINNEGAN, Carole Walsh, 82, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John William Finnegan; and her parents, Francis and Ursula Walsh. She is survived by her son, Michael P. Finnegan (Donna); daughter, Patricia F. Cooper (Randy); grandchildren, Zachary, Alex Bruss (Zach) and John; brothers, Francis Walsh Jr. (Martha), James Walsh (Elaine) and Robert Walsh (Linda); and many loved nieces and nephews. Carole worked at OBGYN Associates for 32 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially all her "Cool Well" friends. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va., with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale West End Richmond and Henrico Doctors' Hospital - Forest. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to James River Hospice. Online condolences may be made to woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
FINNEGAN, CAROLE
To send flowers to the family of Carole Finnegan, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
12:00PM-1:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Guaranteed delivery before Carole's Visitation begins.
Jan 7
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Guaranteed delivery before Carole's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 7
Committal Service
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Guaranteed delivery before Carole's Committal Service begins.