FINNEGAN, MICHAEL

FINNEGAN, Michael Patrick, born April 8, 1987, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 18, 2019. He is survived by his loving parents, Maurice Frank Finnegan Jr., Christine Wells Finnegan; and his best friend and brother, Maurice Frank Finnegan III. Michael courageously fought lifelong psychiatric and physical illness with grace and humility. He loved his parents, brother, dog, Joey and birds, Pumpkin and Edgar. Michael and his family are eternally grateful to his many health care professionals, especially Sarah and Andy from Henrico Mental Health, for their compassionate care. Michael will be remembered as a kind and loving son and brother who touched everyone he met. In lieu of flowers, donations to support groups for mental illness and hidradenitis suppurativa would be appreciated. Online guestbook is available at www.affinityfuneralservice.com.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.