FISCHER, John C., age 55, a 20-year Glen Allen, Virginia resident, formerly from Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, peacefully, while surrounded by his loved ones. Son of John C. Fischer (deceased) and Joan Fischer, he is survived by his beloved wife, Julie Fischer (Walter); and his siblings, Jerald Fischer, Joel Fischer and Elizabeth Ford (Fischer). No formal services are planned, per his wishes.View online memorial
