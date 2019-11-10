FISCUS, Suzanne B., 80, of Powhatan, passed away November 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Jim Fiscus; son, John Bryant; daughter, Donna Bryant; two sisters, one brother, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Suzanne came to the U.S. in 1959 at age 19 and became a U.S. citizen. She earned an associate's degree from Monmouth College in New Jersey. She worked at various hospital jobs, including being a youth and alcohol counselor. After moving to Virginia in 1982, Suzanne opened Southport Cafe in Chesterfield. She shared her joy of quilting with friends. For many years, she volunteered at BSH. She was known for her beautiful gardens and her feisty Yorkshire terriers. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, Powhatan. A graveside service will be held Monday, November 18, 11 a.m. in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BSH, 2501 Academy Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial