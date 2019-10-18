FISHER, Carl Bourne, 92, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on October 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara Fisher; wives, Jeanne Fisher, Kathleen Fisher and Rosa Fisher; brother, Raymond; sister, Kathleen; son-in-law, David C. Creasy Sr.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Carl is survived by his daughter, Susan Guice (Shaun); son, Raymond Fisher (Becky); grandsons, Chris Guice and Justin Fisher. Carl is also survived by his companion, Thelia Linegar; daughter-in-law, Martha Creasy, her son, D.C. Creasy, and family; and sister-in-law, Joyce Hall. Carl was a corpsman in the USN during WWII and retired from Shell Oil Company. Friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, October 21, at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment will be held at 3 p.m. following the service in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Asbury UMC, P.O. Box 5867, Midlothian, Va. 23112 or Juniper Community Missions, P.O. Box 249, Thompsontown, Pa. 17094, www.juniperhaiti.org.View online memorial