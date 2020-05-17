FISHER, Donald Beauchamp, of Highlands, North Carolina, born on September 22, 1941, entered the Church Triumphant on May 9, 2020. Don had faced life valiantly while experiencing both Hodgkin's lymphoma and metastatic adenocarcinoma. Loving, compassionate and caring, Don Fisher was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty Crawford Fisher; daughter, Caroline Crawford Fisher McCown and her husband, Neil Robert McCown; and grandson, Connor Zachary McCown. A native Virginian, son of Lee Washington and Violet Beauchamp Fisher (both deceased), Don loved his parents; his three brothers who survive, Lee Jr. (Nancy), Bobby (Sharon) and Albert (Brenda) and life on the family farms in Northumberland County, Virginia. Always intrigued with various forms of nature, Don would cultivate his many interests of the land while assisting his dad and brothers on the farms. He furthered his knowledge of the farms' timberlands through his studies in forestry at Louisiana State University, his beloved alma mater. Following ROTC at LSU, Don served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve; he loved his country and always remained a man of integrity. He was a forester for Union Camp Paper Corporation and retired from International Paper, working in wood procurement and land management for 36 years in southeastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina. Later, with his wife, Betty, he pursued his real estate license, practicing for several years before retiring again in 2018. Among many gifts, Don was a teacher, always using an opportunity to share his skills. Never boastful, never pretentious, he quietly went about doing projects that left every situation more complete and better than he found it. He engaged in various community activities, serving as head usher and elder at First Presbyterian Church of Highlands during construction of the community child development center and church educational building, as well as renovation of the sanctuary. He participated actively for 14 years in the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life. He enjoyed square and round dancing, making many excellent dance friends over the years. His travel ranged from canoe trips on Virginia and North Carolina rivers to ocean and river cruises to explore the world, with auto and bus trips in between. Don Fisher lived life fully and taught others how to enjoy life.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
WATCH NOW: Northam grants Phase One exception to Richmond, delaying city's reopening
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.