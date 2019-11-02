FISHER, Hallie Rebecca "Becky" Norton, 83, passed away on October 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Fisher. She is survived by her son, E. Vitsky Adams (Meg); two grandchildren, Stephanie Adams Caldwell (Kevin) and AJ Adams; four great-grandchildren, Lilli and Damian Adams and Cole and Charlotte Caldwell; sister, Susie Sheridan (Aubrey); nieces, Delores Black (Joe) and Theresa Alger (Larry); nephew, Angelo Sheridan; and several great-nephews. At Becky's request, a service will not be held.View online memorial