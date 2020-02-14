FISHER, M. Allen, 87, of Mechanicsville, was called to the Lord's home Monday, February 10, 2020. Born to the late Maynard and May Fisher; he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Fisher Foster and Janice Fisher Swain; brothers, Randolph Tyler Fisher and James Daniel Fisher; and his first wife, Gloria Kirby Fisher. He is survived by their two children, Michael Allen Fisher (Josephine) and Susan Fisher Lingenfelser (Tim); three grandchildren, Matthew Fisher, John and Kirby Lingenfelser; sister, Brenda Fisher; his beloved cousin, Emily Allen; and by many nieces and nephews. Allen was blessed to find another love and is survived by his wife, Cheri Jones Fisher; his extended family, Rick and Wendy Mills and their children, Lance, Collin and Samantha; Scott and Sonia Jones and their children, Curtis and Nick. As a youth, Allen was baptized at Upper Essex Baptist Church and later served as a deacon and as clerk for the Rappahannock Baptist Association for 10 years. His passions were gardening, card playing, hunting with Tanner's Hunt Club, crabbing, bluefish fishing in the Chesapeake Bay and most importantly, spending time with family. Voted "biggest flirt" by his senior class, Allen attended Highland Springs High School and he lettered in football, baseball, basketball and track and celebrated two high school reunions as his graduation was interrupted when he volunteered and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a bachelor's and master's degree in business and worked for the Commonwealth of Virginia as a computer system analyst and was president of the Data Processors Management Association. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A celebration of Allen's life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at Upper Essex Baptist Church, 3006 Essex Church Rd., Caret, Va., with the Rev. Roy Foster officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will share refreshments with friends in the fellowship hall following the service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Upper Essex Baptist Church, P.O. Box 225, Caret, Va. 22436.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Jennifer King, set to join Redskins staff, will be NFL's first African American female coach
-
Southern Kitchen restaurant in Jackson Ward on 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back'
-
Watkins Nurseries' 342 acres in Chesterfield, Powhatan and Amelia slated for foreclosure auction
-
Richmond City Council kills $1.5B Navy Hill deal
-
Henrico makes way for revival of Virginia Center Commons, new construction at Azalea Mall site