FISHER, Robert "Bobby" K., age 80, of Chester, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. He is survived by is his wife of 52 years, Mary S. Fisher; his sons, Robert Fisher (Cheryl), Christophe Fisher (Teresa); his daughters, Kay Fisher, Rebecca Reed (Craig) and Margarette Talley (Darrell); nine grandchildren, Michael, Jesse, Logan, Jennifer, Mindy, Tori, Ashley, Megan, Ryan, Katie and Kevin; nine great-grandchildren and a large extended loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Mable Fisher; four brothers, John, Duane, Dale, Russell; and his sister, Dorothy Schondelmayer. Bobby was a retired Master Sergeant, having served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, and a member of the American Legion Post #2, The Eagles, Moose Lodge #147 and the Matoaca Sportsmans Club. He was Co-Owner/Operator of Century 21 Colonial Realty and was in real estate for 40 years. Bobby loved to golf, hunt and fish on his boat called the "Lucky Dude." A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial considerations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn. 38101-9908 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8516. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Fisher family.View online memorial
