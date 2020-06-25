FISHER, Rosa Juanita, 78, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, June 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Fisher Sr. Surviving family members include her children, Randolph Robinson, Donita Holloway (Roland), Anthony Robinson, Gail Young, Darlene Johnson; one sister, Lorraine Smith; one brother, Earl I. Robinson; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Avenue, where viewing will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, 12 to 5:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held at March Funeral Home, Friday, June 26, 12 p.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222.View online memorial
