FITCH, Donald L., 90, of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord June 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ester Fitch; two daughters, Nancy F. Jones (Tim), Donna Leigh Fitch; two brothers, Harold Fitch (Margaret), Doug Fitch (Virginia); two sisters, Norma Jean Booth, Anne Carwile (James); two grandsons, Matthew, Jason (Stephanie); one great-granddaughter, Morgan; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Funeral services will be held Saturday, at 11 a.m. in the May Memorial Baptist Church, Powhatan. Interment Powhatan Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to May Memorial Baptist Church, 3922 Old Buckingham Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
