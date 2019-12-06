FITCHETT, Corine Boller, (1927 to 2019) beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on November 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delton and Corine Boller; and a daughter and son-in-law, Sandi and Daniel Baird. Those left to cherish her memory include sons, Delton Fitchett and George Fitchett (Dee); daughters, Winkie Adams (Larry) and Beverly Anne DuPre (Sam); grandchildren, Nathan Adams, Cameron Tweedy (Wayne), Jared Adams (Annelise) and Katie Baird; and four great-grandchildren, Landry, Rhys, Hudson and Parker. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd.View online memorial