FITTS, Howard Eugene Sr., 95, of Henrico, departed this life January 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Violet Hester Fitts; and siblings, Andrew, Edward and Bettie Mae. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Willie Gerald Fitts; three children from this union, Deborah Pope (Leroy), Sandra Grooms and Howard Fitts Jr. (Vickie); six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., and where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15. Rev. Dr. Ray McKenzie Jr. officiating. Rev. Willie Woodson, eulogist. Interment Washington Memorial Park. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
