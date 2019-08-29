FITZGERALD, Barbara Johnson, 86, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Laura Johnson; and her loving husband of 43 years, Robert Thomas Fitzgerald. She is survived by her sons, Robert Thomas Fitzgerald Jr. and David Lloyd Fitzgerald; their wives, Toney R. Fitzgerald and Tracy S. Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Ryan and Britney Nugent, Hector and Kathryn Feliciano and Grace Fitzgerald. She was a devoted Christian who was fortunate to share her spiritual gifts in many ways. She loved to play the piano at churches, nursing homes and family get-togethers, especially during the holidays. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She exemplified the Christian walk through her prayer life and her steadfast devotion to Christ. The family offers sincere thanks to The Harmony Collection at Hanover and their friendly and dedicated staff. A service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial