FLANAGAN, ELAINE

FLANAGAN, Elaine Mary, 74, of Beaverdam, Va., passed away peacefully at home on May 21, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. A loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, Elaine leaves behind her husband of 46 years, Edward; her children, Janice Pagnini, Dawn Flanagan and Brian Flanagan; grandchildren, Rebecca and Sarah Pagnini and Charles O'Connor; her sister, Florence Wasilewski; her brother, Eugene August; as well as a niece, two nephews, their spouses and children. Originally from Bayone, N.J., Elaine and her family also resided in Jackson, N.J., Lakewood, N.J. and Brookville, N.J., before settling in Beaverdam, Va., 16 years ago. Elaine had a long career with H & R Block. She loved all things Willie Nelson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church, Ashland, Va.

