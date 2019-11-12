FLANNAGAN, Brenda A., 71, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Otis C. Hinton; and is survived by her husband, Richard Flannagan; daughters, Laura Whitlock and Ann Marie Silva; grandchildren, Crystal Whitlock, Christopher Whitlock, Christy Anderson, Dalton Hayes, Kellan Silva and Brandon Silva Jr.; mother, Gretchen Hinton; and sister, Barbara Alsobrook. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Wednesday, November 13, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial