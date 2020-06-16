FLAX, LaKita N., 39, of Richmond, died June 5, 2020. Surviving are two sons, Devon and Kemonte Flax; daughter, Elaijah Karriem; mother, Pamela Flax; father, Antonio Flax; maternal grandparents, Lolita and Eugene Moses; paternal grandparents, Dan and Rosie Flax; six sisters, two aunts, five uncles, great-aunt, two great-uncles; devoted friend, Monica Howard; cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, June 17, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Live streaming and online website at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
