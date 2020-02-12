FLEMER, Jean Virginia DeShazo, 94, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020. A retired educator, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John William "Bill" Flemer; her firstborn, Catherine Jean Flemer; her son, John (Did) William Flemer Jr.; her parents, Carrie and Roberson DeShazo; and her brother, Thomas Gordon DeShazo. She is survived by her daughters, Diane F. Drummond of Midlothian, Virginia F. Marchetti (Joe) of Richmond and Joan F. Campbell of Colonial Beach; daughter-in-law, Glenda P. Flemer of Kenly, N.C.; grandchildren, Jonathan Flemer (Leslie), Aaron C. Flemer, J. Ross Drummond (Elsha), William T. Drummond, Sarah M. Van Velsor (Scott), Joseph P. Marchetti III (Allison), Catherine M. Marchetti, Victoria M. Young (Adam), William Alexander Marchetti and Jamie C. Van Pelt (Robby); 11 great-grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends. She will be remembered for her warm smile, her intelligence, spirit of volunteerism and the love that she had for her children and grandchildren. Jean's family would like to thank the staff at The Crossings at Bon Air for their loving and passionate care. Services will be held on Friday, February 14, at 11 a.m. at Welch Funeral Homes Montross Chapel, 17546 Kings Highway, Montross, Virginia, followed by interment in St. Peter's Cemetery, Oak Grove, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Peter's Episcopal Church cemetery Fund via www.stpetersoakgrove.org.View online memorial
