FLEMING, Constance Lavern Barnes, 66, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on October 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Thelita China; stepfather, Theodore China Sr.; brother, Albert Barnes III. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 37 years, Robert E. Fleming; daughter, Tiffany; son, Robert Jr.; grandson, Javonte' Tillery; sister, Joyce Bell; brothers, Thomas Barnes (Terry), Tony Barnes (Pat), Christopher China (Renee); stepsister, Pam Turpin (Phillip); stepbrother, Jerome China (Mikki); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial