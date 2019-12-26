FLEMING, Gerald A., 68, of Richmond, died December 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Emmett L. and Marie Fleming. Surviving are two daughters, Carmen and Shannon Fleming; son, Darryl Fleming; two grandchildren; sister, Winona Fleming-Holmes; two brothers, Dr. Emmett L. Fleming Jr. (Mary) and Major F. Fleming Sr.; other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Yvonne Jones Bibbs officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
FLEMING, GERALD
To plant a tree in memory of GERALD FLEMING as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.