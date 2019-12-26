FLEMING, Gerald A., 68, of Richmond, died December 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Emmett L. and Marie Fleming. Surviving are two daughters, Carmen and Shannon Fleming; son, Darryl Fleming; two grandchildren; sister, Winona Fleming-Holmes; two brothers, Dr. Emmett L. Fleming Jr. (Mary) and Major F. Fleming Sr.; other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Yvonne Jones Bibbs officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of GERALD FLEMING as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.