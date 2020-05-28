FLEMING, JANICE

FLEMING, Mrs. Janice C., age 62, of Richmond, departed this life May 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Fleming; one daughter, Bianca Fleming; one son, Justin Fleming; two uncles, Henry Cassidy and John Cassidy; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one brother-in-law, Kent I. Fleming; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Fleming can be viewed Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services private. Interment Washington Memorial Park.

