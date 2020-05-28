FLEMING, JANICE

FLEMING, Mrs. Janice C., age 62, of Richmond, departed this life May 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Fleming; one daughter, Bianca Fleming; one son, Justin Fleming; two uncles, Henry Cassidy and John Cassidy; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one brother-in-law, Kent I. Fleming; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Fleming can be viewed Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services private. Interment Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
Northam faces criticism for Virginia Beach visit without a mask; COVID-19 cases increase by 495
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginians must wear masks in public buildings and businesses starting Friday
-
Principal of Mary Munford Elementary tests positive for COVID-19 after computer distribution event
-
WATCH NOW: Va. Parole Board grants release to another convicted killer in decision assailed by authorities, victim's family
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …