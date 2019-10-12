FLEMING, Kenneth "Wade," age 87, left this world October 6, 2019, at the Hospice Home in High Point, N.C. Born in Martinsville, Va., Wade was the son of William Paul Fleming and Lillie Mae Wade Fleming. Mr Fleming was educated at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and served in the U.S. Army. After marrying the love of his life, Betty Marie Allen, they settled in Richmond to raise their family. Upon retirement from SE Burks Sales, Wade and Betty relocated to Lancaster, Va., along the Rappahannock River. He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, two sisters; his son, Randall Wade; and his daughter-in-law, Shelly White Fleming. He is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years; his daughters, Rita Marinelli and Ruth (Phillip) Wade; his son, Robert; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held December 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Corrottoman Baptist Church, Lancaster, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hospice Home of Piedmont, High Point, N.C. Arrangements will be made by Wright Funeral and Cremations, High Point, N.C.View online memorial