FLEMING, LEON "CLERO"

FLEMING, Leon A. "Clero," 59, departed this life on July 2, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Barbara A. and William L. Fleming Jr.; two daughters, LeAndra Singleton and Andrea Singleton-Claiborne; devoted wife, Dorothy Rasheed Fleming; sisters, Carla and Angelette Fleming, Robin Terry, Robinette Fleming and Tonya Grimes; three brothers, William L. III, Michael and Jerome Fleming; one uncle, Rudolph A. Cain; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LEON FLEMING as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.