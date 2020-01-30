FLEMING, Roger Junior, transitioned from his earthly life to his heavenly resting place on January 23, 2020, at his home in Richmond, Virginia. He was born on November 27, 1945, in Warrenton, North Carolina, to the late Florine Alston Fleming and Junious Fleming. He attended the John R. Hawkins School in Warrenton, North Carolina. After finishing high school, Roger moved to Richmond, Virginia, and made it his home. Roger loved landscaping. He had a passion for gardening. You very rarely saw Roger sad. He was a kind and gentle spirit. He was a very kindhearted person who looked for the good in people. He leaves to mourn his memory his beloved son, Kevin Robinson of Richmond, Virginia; grandson, Kevin Robinson Jr.; granddaughters, K'Niyah Robinson, Kaidyn Robinson; his lifelong partner, Vanessa Robinson; one sister, Margaret Williams, West Babylon, New York; and stepkids, Eugina Robinson, Toney Robinson, Randy Robinson, De'Von Robinson, Roger Robinson; and their kids and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.View online memorial
