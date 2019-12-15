FLEMMONS, Sandra J., was graciously called by the Lord to His side on December 12, 2019. Sandra is loved and will be missed, but never forgotten, in everyone's heart. She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Flemmons Sr. She is survived by her sons, John L. Flemmons Jr. (Lynette), James Flemmons (Christina) and Robert Flemmons; grandchildren, Samantha, Mackenzie, Garrett, Elizabeth, Sawyer, Spencer and Austin; sisters, Florence Abell, Mable O'Neil, Lynn Carter and Wanda Wilson; and a straight-up posse of nieces and nephews, each of whom she loved as her own. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A funeral service will be conducted at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 18, at 1 p.m. followed by interment in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parham Road Baptist Church, 2101 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229.View online memorial