FLESHMAN, Jerry Lynn, age 77, of Henrico County, Va., passed away on January 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, George W. Fleshman; two children, Ralph Fleshman (Mary India) and Pauline Elizabeth Fleshman. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Services will take place on Monday, January 13, at 11 a.m. at the Cambridge Baptist Church, where they will also have a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Westhampton Memorial Park at 2 p.m. following a church reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beechwell Day Care Program at 3900 Deep Rock Rd., Henrico, Va. 23233.View online memorial
FLESHMAN, JERRY
