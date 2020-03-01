FLETCHER, Barbara Scott, 70, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on February 10, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She is survived by her devoted family, son, Joel Fletcher; stepson, Aaron Fletcher; and stepdaughter, Richelle Shaw; sister, Cathery Scott; cousin, Zelda Hawkes; and a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home located at 2200 Hull Street, Richmond, Virginia 23224, at 1 p.m.View online memorial
