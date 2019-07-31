FLETCHER, Raymond Lawrence "Larry," 56, of Chesterfield, Va., entered Heaven's gates on July 28, 2019. Larry was a graduate of Randolph-Macon College and most recently worked at Federated Lighting of Virginia. Larry is survived by his wife, Dianne, of 31 years; his brothers, Chip (Patti) and Andy; brother, Barry (Barbara); and sister, Robin (Glenn); along with seven nieces and nephews, Corey, Amanda, Cassidy, Robert, Melissa, Nicholas and Genevieve; and nine great-nieces and nephews. Larry was predeceased by his mother, Genevieve Rose; and his father, Edward Allen Fletcher. According to his wishes, his organs were donated and as of this date, three lives have been changed due to receiving his gifts. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Richmond SPCA, www.richmondspca.org or your local animal shelter.View online memorial