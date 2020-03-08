FLIPPEN, Jean Snead, 85, of Richmond, Va., passed away March 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Daniel Flippen; parents, William P. and Rosa F. Snead; sisters, Virginia C. Grey, Rosa S. Bailey, Verna Ballowe, Mary Frances Owen and Mary Lucille S. Barden; and brother, William P. Snead Jr. She is survived by her son, Luther D. Flippen Jr. (Meredith); daughter, Janet F. Kemp (Greg); and five grandchildren, Samuel W. Kemp, Melissa, Melanie and Shelby Flippen and Cammie Epstein (Peter). A gathering of family and friends will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., followed by a memorial ceremony at 6 p.m. with reception to follow. Interment 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Mar 9
Memorial Service
Monday, March 9, 2020
6:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Mar 10
Interment
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
3:00PM
Dale Memorial Park
10201 Newbys Bridge Road
Chesterfield, VA 23832
