FLIPPEN, Vera

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS AFFECTING CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND LOCKS...RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. ...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM * UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 08:30 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.8 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY TOMORROW. * AT 13.0 FEET...APPROXIMATELY 20 ACRES OF LOWLAND FLOODED IN VICINITY OF GAGE. THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 12.8 FEET ON MAR 22 2019. &&