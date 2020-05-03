FLIPPEN, Vera Naomi Price, 89, of Richmond, Va., died April 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rosser Nash "Flip" Flippen. She is survived by their four children, John Milton Flippen (Mary Beth), Janet Flippen Morgan (John), Sally Flippen Zinn (Scott) and Martha Flippen Matthews (Roger); nine grandchildren, Scott Flippen (Margaret), Peter Flippen, Carrie Stoltenberg (Ryan), Sarah Morgan, Chris Morgan, Alexandra Zinn (Bobby), Carter Zinn, Tucker Matthews (Kelley) and Stella Matthews; five great-grandchildren, Thomas, Lena, John, Henry, and William. She is also survived by a sister, Carolyne Grady; and a brother, Bob Price (Margie); and many nieces and nephews. Vera was born in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. She attended school there then later moved with her family to Virginia, where she worked as a switchboard operator for the local phone company in Farmville. A minor, on-the-job injury led to her meeting her future husband, who was the Gray's Drug Store delivery boy who brought the needed first-aid supplies. Vera and Flip married, and she began her lifelong career as a wife, mother and grandmother to a family upon whom she heaped boundless amounts of devotion and love. Her creative drive and talents manifested themselves in many ways- in her home and garden, in her beautiful paintings and in her incredible rolls and pecan pies. Vera loved the thrill of the hunt provided by Saturday morning yard sales, and she was always able to find an overlooked antique, a new item she could "merge in" to one of her collections or a toy for the grandkids. She will be forever treasured and missed by her "favorite people in the whole wide world," her adoring family.View online memorial
