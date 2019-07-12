FLIPPIN, Daniel Glenn, age 70, of Amelia, Va., passed from this life on July 10, 2019. Danny was a retired salesman with C & L welding. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ardice Glenn Flippin and Annie Elsie Handy Flippin; sisters, Doris McMillion, Rachel McMillion; and is survived by his wife, Judy Johnson Flippin; his daughter, Dawn (Melva) Flippin of Hopewell; grandchildren, Kayla, Miranda, Kaylee, Hannah and Riley. Also survived by his siblings, Billy (Mildred) of Farmville, Tommy (Shirley) and Dick (Mitzie) Flippin and Patsy Aaron (Calvin), all of Amelia; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Love Covenant Fellowship, 17897 West Pridesville Rd., Amelia, Va. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 11 a.m. Interment is private. Condolences at www.hillsmanhix.com.View online memorial