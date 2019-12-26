FLOURNOY, Bettina Y., 53, of Suffolk, Virginia, formerly of Richmond, died December 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence M. Sr. and Christina Flournoy. Surviving are her brother, Lawrence M. Flournoy Jr.; nephew, Delmar M. Flournoy; two nieces, Kayla Hargett-Flournoy and Larissa Labohne-Flournoy; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Brian Dyer officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
