FLOURNOY, LAWRENCE SR.

FLOURNOY, Lawrence M. Sr., 93, of Richmond, entered into eternal rest on October 28, 2019, at a local health care center. He was the son of the late Walter and Beatrice Grey Flournoy Sr. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Christina Flournoy. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family, one son, Lawrence M. Flournoy Jr. of Richmond, Va.; and one daughter, Bettina Flournoy of Richmond, Va.; three grandchildren and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., Richmond, Va. 23228. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny and Watkins Funeral Service, 2700 North Ave., Richmond, Va. You may sign the guest register at www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com.View online memorial