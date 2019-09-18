FLOURNOY, Lois Shepperson, 89, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond P. Flournoy; and her daughter, Cheryl F. Prince. She is survived by her son, M. Wayne Crown (Jean); grandaughter, Jacqueline Brown (Chris); and great-grandchildren, Caden and Riley Brown. The loves of her life were her family and her flowers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home-Parham Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 20, at Woody Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial