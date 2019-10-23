FLOWERS, Barbara, 76, of 3720 Kentuck Rd., Ringgold, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Mrs. Flowers was born on December 12, 1942, in Danville, Va., daughter of the late Edgar M. Richardson and Barbara Minter Richardson. She lived in various parts of Virginia and North Carolina before settling down in Ringgold, although her favorite area to live was Staunton, Va. She was a member of Arbor Baptist Church. Mrs. Flowers enjoyed working in her yard, she was also a Civil War fanatic and she loved music. In addition to her parents; she was predeceased by her husband, Charles Aubrey Flower; and brothers, Marvin and Bill Richardson. Survivors include daughters, Dana Ford (Jim Willis) of Powhatan, Va., Theresa Ford of Beaufort, S.C. and Sonya Flowers of Fredericksburg, Va.; sisters, Margaret Rebels, Sandra Bracken and Jeansie Howsare; grandchildren, Megan Carlen (Kevin), Tamara Morgan (Thomas), Jessica Clatterbaugh, Bronson Mylius (Tiffany); great-grandchildren, Lucas Smith, Carter Nuckols, Benjamin and Isabel Clatterbaugh, Bronson Mylius Jr. and Charlie Morgan; and a longtime friend, Dennis Owens. Funeral service for Mrs. Flowers will be conducted on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel, with the Pastor Larry Davis officiating. Interment will follow the service in Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends Friday evening, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main is respectfully serving the Flowers family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.View online memorial