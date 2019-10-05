FLOWERS, GERTIE

FLOWERS, Mrs. Gertie, age 82, of Richmond, departed this life September 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Josa Flowers; two sons, Anthony and Dwayne Cutler. She is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Brown, Junneat Cutler and Melissa Flowers; three sons, Donnell Gail, Jeffrey Brown and James Brown (Rosalind); 21 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Louise Gail; and other relatives and friends; among them a devoted companion, Morris L. Barber. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Sunday, at 2 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:45 p.m. Sunday.View online memorial