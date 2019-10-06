FLOYD, HARRY "SONNY" III

FLOYD, Harry Lee "Sonny" III, 81 years of age, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry Lee Floyd Jr. and Florine Jenkins Floyd; his first wife, Janet Evans Floyd; his sister, Margaret Floyd Henderson; and his great-grandson, Jameson Carleton Ritz. He is survived by his second wife, Debra Ann Floyd; his daughter, Kimberley Floyd Ritz (Scott); his sisters, Bernice Floyd Pace (Aubrey) and Ann Floyd McQuay; his stepchildren, Jeremy Branch and Stephanie Branch; his grandchildren, Stephen Ritz and Erin Ritz; his great-granddaughter, Oliviah Cottrell; and several cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces. He worked for Jenkins Book Bindery in Richmond and Southwestern General Life Insurance Company. He was called into the ministry and was a pastor of Philadelphia Baptist Church in Nashville, North Carolina and Calvary Baptist Church in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. His favorite pastimes were fishing and reading the Bible. His family and friends will hold a memorial service for him at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 3801 Beulah Road, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23237, on Saturday, October 12, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be be made to Bon Secours Community Hospice House, 1133 Old Bon Air Road, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23235View online memorial